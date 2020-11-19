19 minuti FA
Ad Agropoli presto l’attivazione di un’area sgambamento cani. 800 metri quadrati dedicati agli amici a 4 zampe
Al via #Pollainforma, il servizio Whatsapp dell’Amministrazione per comunicare con i cittadini
Castellabate: fino al 3 dicembre sospese le lezioni in presenza della scuola dell’infanzia e prima elementare
Nuovo caso di Coronavirus tra il personale dell’ospedale di Polla. Positivo un anestesista
“Ho vinto la leucemia con l’intercessione della Madonna”. La storia di don Pasquale Pellegrino

Nuovo caso di Coronavirus tra il personale dell’ospedale di Polla. Positivo un anestesista

19 Novembre 2020

Un nuovo caso positivo al Coronavirus tra il personale dell’ospedale “Luigi Curto” di Polla.

Si tratta di un medico anestesista.

Il medico non presenta sintomi legati al virus ed è stato posto in isolamento domiciliare.

– Paola Federico –

