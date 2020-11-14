26 minuti FA
Lagalla Costruzioni, azienda leader nel campo dell’edilizia, ricerca ingegneri per la sede di Padula

14 Novembre 2020

Lagalla Costruzioni, azienda leader nel campo dell‘edilizia, ricerca ingegneri per la sede di Padula.

Gli interessati possono inviare il curriculum all’indirizzo risorseumane@lagallacostruzioni.it o contattare il 345/5152821.

