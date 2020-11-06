1 ora FA
Coronavirus. Positivo al tampone un parroco di Padula, non presenta sintomi

6 Novembre 2020

Nuovo caso di Coronavirus nel Vallo di Diano.

Ad essere risultato positivo al tampone un parroco di Padula.

Il sacerdote non presenta sintomi.

– Paola Federico –

