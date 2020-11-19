31 minuti FA
Coronavirus. 15 nuovi casi a Sala Consilina, registrate anche 8 guarigioni

19 Novembre 2020

Salgono i contagi da Coronavirus a Sala Consilina.

Sono 15 i nuovi casi registrati mentre sono 8 le guarigioni.

Alcuni casi sono legati a cittadini già positivi.

In tutto sono 144 i contagi attuali nel comune salese.

– Claudia Monaco –

 

