Coronavirus. 15 nuovi casi a Sala Consilina, registrate anche 8 guarigioni

Salgono i contagi da Coronavirus a Sala Consilina.
Sono 15 i nuovi casi registrati mentre sono 8 le guarigioni.
Alcuni casi sono legati a cittadini già positivi.
In tutto sono 144 i contagi attuali nel comune salese.
– Claudia Monaco –
