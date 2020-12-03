29 minuti FA
Potenza: crolla un marciapiede con una pensilina nel Corso Garibaldi, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco
50 minuti FA
Maltempo nel Golfo di Policastro. Strade allagate e disagi, in campo Forze dell’Ordine e Vigili del Fuoco
1 ora FA
Maltempo nel Vallo di Diano. Si innalza il livello del Tanagro monitorato dai volontari di Protezione Civile
2 ore FA
Covid-19. A Sassano registrato un nuovo caso di contagio
4 ore FA
Benedetta De Luca di Sala Consilina ospite di Unomattina su Rai 1. “Non esistono limiti, bisogna amarsi sempre”

Con il Caseificio Campolongo una fantastica ciotola in ceramica per accompagnare i prodotti di Alta Qualità

3 Dicembre 2020

Con il Caseificio Campolongo una fantastica ciotola in ceramica 

Scrivi un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

*