6 e 7 novembre – SUSHI da asporto al MAGIC HOTEL di Atena Lucana – INFO e COSTI

“Resistiamo, combattiamo e vinceremo questa battaglia”. Lettera del sindaco Esposito ad cittadini di Sanza
San Giovanni a Piro: esenzione “Nuova Imu” per cittadini iscritti all’Anagrafe italiani residenti all’estero
Alla Socrates di Sala Consilina il corso “E-Commerce Specialist”, occasione di formazione e impiego per 8 neet
“Tumori trattati in ritardo causa Covid. 50mila interventi saltati”. La denuncia di Tommaso Pellegrino
Primo caso di Coronavirus a Vietri di Potenza. Il sindaco Giordano:”Sta bene, evitiamo allarmismi”

