16 minuti FA
Nuovi casi di Coronavirus a Polla. Si tratta di due giovani asintomatici
1 ora FA
Gestione Covid-19 all’ospedale di Lagonegro. Falabella e Manzolillo (Pd): “Il Sindaco riferisca in Consiglio”
2 ore FA
Ritardi con i vaccini antinfluenzali in Basilicata. L’Ordine dei Medici di Potenza:”Arriveranno per fine mese”
3 ore FA
Serve sangue 0 negativo per ragazza di Teggiano con gravi ustioni. Ecco come fare
3 ore FA
A Licusati il Premio Internazionale Nassiriya per Pace. Ricordati i caduti della strage e i morti per il Covid

13 e 14 novembre – Specialità spagnole da asporto al MAGIC HOTEL di Atena Lucana

11 Novembre 2020

